BJP's Power Play: Shift in Delhi's Political Landscape with MCD Gains

In a significant political maneuver, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest entity in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) after three councilors from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) changed allegiance. This development enhances the BJP's position as they approach the mayoral elections scheduled for April.

Officials confirmed the move offers no immediate threat to the sitting AAP mayor, whose term is due to conclude in March. The anti-defection law does not apply to councilors, allowing the trio to shift their support without penalty. The BJP now holds 116 of the MCD seats, compared to AAP's 114, with the Congress holding eight.

City BJP President Virendra Sachdeva expressed optimism about this shift contributing to a cohesive 'triple engine' government strategy. With Delhi's governance now potentially aligned across municipal, assembly, and central levels, the BJP aims to redefine the capital's development trajectory in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision.

