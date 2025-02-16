Deportation Dilemma: America's Indian Migrants Sent Back
A US plane carrying 116 illegal Indian immigrants landed at Amritsar, highlighting the ongoing deportation campaigns against unauthorized migrants. Most deportees hail from Punjab and neighboring states. Political tensions rise as officials criticize the government's handling and failure to curb human trafficking led by fraudulent travel agents.
A US military aircraft carrying 116 undocumented Indian immigrants touched down at Amritsar Airport late Saturday night, marking the second wave of deportations under the Trump administration's rigorous immigration crackdown.
These individuals, predominantly from Punjab, had ventured to the US in pursuit of better lives but were deceived by fraudulent agents, leading to their forceful return in shackles. Politics have intensified as Punjab's leaders condemn this deportation practice.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann lambasted the central government's choice to repeatedly use Amritsar as a deportation hub, labeling it disrespectful to the sacred city and a reflection of broader systemic issues in tackling human trafficking.
