Starmer's Diplomatic Tightrope: Bridging U.S. and Europe for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of unity between the U.S. and Europe, especially in the face of so-called 'external enemies'. His statement comes after controversial remarks by a U.S. official suggesting Europe's exclusion from Ukraine peace talks.

Negotiations are due to start soon in Saudi Arabia between Russian and Ukrainian officials and the United States, while France considers organizing an informal European leaders' summit regarding Ukraine. Starmer is expected to attend the gathering in Paris.

The Prime Minister's remarks underscore the need for Europe to bolster its NATO role while ensuring collaborative relations with the U.S., reflecting the high stakes involved in dialogue with President Trump amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)