Left Menu

China's Yuan Stability: A Pillar of Global Financial Equilibrium

China's central bank governor emphasized a stable yuan's importance for global economic stability and affirmed that the market would largely dictate exchange rates. Addressing an economic conference in Saudi Arabia, he noted that despite various currencies depreciating against the dollar, the yuan's value has remained unchanged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 16-02-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 13:16 IST
China's Yuan Stability: A Pillar of Global Financial Equilibrium
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's central bank governor highlighted on Sunday the critical role of a stable yuan in ensuring global financial balance. He stressed that Beijing will continue allowing market forces to predominantly determine exchange rate outcomes.

Speaking at an emerging markets conference in Saudi Arabia, Pan Gongsheng, the governor of the People's Bank of China, underscored that amidst widespread depreciation of currencies against the US dollar, the yuan has successfully maintained its stability.

This stance reflects China's commitment to participating in global economic frameworks, ensuring the yuan's performance remains a cornerstone in international finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025