Mideast Turmoil: Rubio's Diplomatic Challenge on Israel Tour

Secretary of State Marco Rubio embarked on his inaugural Middle East tour in Israel on Sunday. The visit follows President Trump's controversial proposal to redevelop Gaza under US administration, a plan staunchly opposed by Arab leaders.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed support, Arab countries are scrambling for a counter-solution, fearing geopolitical and domestic repercussions. All the while, the existing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas hangs by a thread, with renewed conflict on the horizon if an agreement isn't forged soon.

During his diplomatic mission, Rubio also plans to visit the UAE and Saudi Arabia. However, stops in Egypt and Jordan, both crucial US allies, are noticeably absent from his itinerary, as the region braces for possible further destabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)