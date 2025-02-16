Left Menu

Mideast Turmoil: Rubio's Diplomatic Challenge on Israel Tour

Secretary of State Marco Rubio begins his Mideast tour in Israel, facing praise from Netanyahu and rejection from Arab leaders over Trump's proposal to redevelop Gaza under US ownership. Meanwhile, a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas stands as tensions rise, with looming threats of conflict resumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-02-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 13:19 IST
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • Israel

Secretary of State Marco Rubio embarked on his inaugural Middle East tour in Israel on Sunday. The visit follows President Trump's controversial proposal to redevelop Gaza under US administration, a plan staunchly opposed by Arab leaders.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed support, Arab countries are scrambling for a counter-solution, fearing geopolitical and domestic repercussions. All the while, the existing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas hangs by a thread, with renewed conflict on the horizon if an agreement isn't forged soon.

During his diplomatic mission, Rubio also plans to visit the UAE and Saudi Arabia. However, stops in Egypt and Jordan, both crucial US allies, are noticeably absent from his itinerary, as the region braces for possible further destabilization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

