Mideast Turmoil: Rubio's Diplomatic Challenge on Israel Tour
Secretary of State Marco Rubio begins his Mideast tour in Israel, facing praise from Netanyahu and rejection from Arab leaders over Trump's proposal to redevelop Gaza under US ownership. Meanwhile, a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas stands as tensions rise, with looming threats of conflict resumption.
- Country:
- Israel
Secretary of State Marco Rubio embarked on his inaugural Middle East tour in Israel on Sunday. The visit follows President Trump's controversial proposal to redevelop Gaza under US administration, a plan staunchly opposed by Arab leaders.
While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed support, Arab countries are scrambling for a counter-solution, fearing geopolitical and domestic repercussions. All the while, the existing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas hangs by a thread, with renewed conflict on the horizon if an agreement isn't forged soon.
During his diplomatic mission, Rubio also plans to visit the UAE and Saudi Arabia. However, stops in Egypt and Jordan, both crucial US allies, are noticeably absent from his itinerary, as the region braces for possible further destabilization.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marco Rubio
- Israel
- Gaza
- Trump
- Mideast tour
- Arab leaders
- Hamas
- Netanyahu
- ceasefire
- Palestinian
ALSO READ
Hamas Delegation Heads to Moscow for Strategic Talks
Qatar Aims to Facilitate Israel-Hamas Talks for Ceasefire Phase Two
Danielle Collins' Bahamas Getaway: How a Tennis Star Claps Back at Critics
Danielle Collins' Bahamas Getaway: Defying Critics with Style
Thailand's Diplomatic Efforts Bear Fruit as Thai Hostages Freed from Hamas