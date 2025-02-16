Political Tensions Rise: Gogoi's Legal Battle Against BJP's Smear Campaign

In a heated political conflict, the Congress party has accused the BJP and Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of engaging in a malicious smear campaign aimed at Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi. This follows Gogoi's triumph in securing the Jorhat Lok Sabha seat, despite significant opposition efforts.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh denounced what he termed as desperate attempts by Sarma to divert public attention from alleged governance failures. Ramesh alleged that the smear campaign stems from Gogoi's exposure of corruption linked to the Assam Chief Minister.

Amid these allegations, Sarma has hinted at a police investigation into connections purportedly tying Gogoi's family to Pakistan. Gogoi, determined to counter these accusations, vows to pursue legal recourse to defend his reputation.

