Karnataka Congress Gears Up for Local Body Elections

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has called on party leaders to prepare for upcoming local body elections, including those for BBMP. The Congress party is gearing up with separate committees for different regions, focusing on coordination, reservation, and candidate preparation.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has urged party leaders to start organizing for the local body elections, which could be announced imminently. This call to action comes as Shivakumar reintegrated former MP L R Shivarame Gowda and advocate Brijesh Kalappa into the party fold.

Shivakumar, who also serves as the state Congress president, emphasized the necessity of readiness due to potential court directives and active preparations. He mentioned the anticipated submission of a report by the legislature panel on the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, which has been collecting public input.

With elections looming, Shivakumar plans to establish regional committees for local body polls under the leadership of the party's working presidents, involving vice presidents. These committees will focus on coordination, reservations, and candidate selection, aiming to submit their findings by March.

