Left Menu

Kerala's ASHA Workers: Striving for Justice Amid Political Tensions

Kerala's ASHA workers have been protesting for six days outside the state Secretariat. They demand overdue incentives and honorarium from the state, blaming the central government for delay. Despite ministers' claims of political motivation, workers insist their protest is due to financial hardships caused by payment delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-02-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 17:52 IST
Kerala's ASHA Workers: Striving for Justice Amid Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is embroiled in a tense standoff between the state government and its ASHA workers, who have been protesting for six consecutive days outside the Secretariat.

The health activists demand the release of overdue incentives and honorarium, delayed due to pending central government funds, according to Finance Minister K N Balagopal.

Despite ministers' allegations of political manipulation, ASHA workers assert their protest stems from genuine financial difficulties rather than political affiliations, vowing to continue their agitation until demands are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025