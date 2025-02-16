Kerala's ASHA Workers: Striving for Justice Amid Political Tensions
Kerala's ASHA workers have been protesting for six days outside the state Secretariat. They demand overdue incentives and honorarium from the state, blaming the central government for delay. Despite ministers' claims of political motivation, workers insist their protest is due to financial hardships caused by payment delays.
Kerala is embroiled in a tense standoff between the state government and its ASHA workers, who have been protesting for six consecutive days outside the Secretariat.
The health activists demand the release of overdue incentives and honorarium, delayed due to pending central government funds, according to Finance Minister K N Balagopal.
Despite ministers' allegations of political manipulation, ASHA workers assert their protest stems from genuine financial difficulties rather than political affiliations, vowing to continue their agitation until demands are met.
