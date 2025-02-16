Left Menu

BJP's Vision for Kerala: A New Dawn in South India

BJP's Tripura unit president Rajib Bhattacharjee believes the CPI(M) will soon lose its hold in Kerala as BJP strengthens under PM Modi. Highlighting the inclusive Union budget and development efforts in the Northeast, Bhattacharjee also addressed peace accords marking significant regional progress.

Updated: 16-02-2025 19:00 IST
Rajib Bhattacharjee
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) internal dynamics are shifting as Rajib Bhattacharjee, the Tripura unit president, voices confidence in the party's growing influence in Kerala. Targeting the CPI(M), which has already seen its dominion diminish in West Bengal and Tripura, Bhattacharjee predicts similar outcomes in Kerala.

During a program discussing the Union budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, Bhattacharjee emphasized the broad-reaching benefits of the budget, notably for farmers, the poor, and youth and women, while also lauding the focus on the northeastern region's development.

The Rajya Sabha MP also rebuffed opposition criticism concerning state law and order, citing ten peace accords with Northeast groups over the past decade as evidence of the region's return to stability and peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

