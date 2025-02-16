Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Government Over Maha Kumbh Mismanagement

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged mismanagement during Maha Kumbh Mela, citing road accidents involving devotees. He called for proper management and equal compensation for families of deceased victims and the injured, urging both central and state government financial support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:09 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Government Over Maha Kumbh Mismanagement
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party president, has criticized the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, alleging mismanagement in the organization of the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Yadav voiced concerns regarding the increasing number of road accidents involving vehicles transporting Maha Kumbh devotees, attributing this to traffic jams and driver fatigue.

He demanded compensation for families of the deceased and the injured, urging both central and state authorities to utilize funds for financial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025