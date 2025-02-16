Akhilesh Yadav Slams UP Government Over Maha Kumbh Mismanagement
Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged mismanagement during Maha Kumbh Mela, citing road accidents involving devotees. He called for proper management and equal compensation for families of deceased victims and the injured, urging both central and state government financial support.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-02-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 19:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party president, has criticized the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government, alleging mismanagement in the organization of the Maha Kumbh Mela.
Yadav voiced concerns regarding the increasing number of road accidents involving vehicles transporting Maha Kumbh devotees, attributing this to traffic jams and driver fatigue.
He demanded compensation for families of the deceased and the injured, urging both central and state authorities to utilize funds for financial support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
