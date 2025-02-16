Left Menu

Netanyahu Advocates for Gazan Exodus Option

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested that Gazans should have the option to leave the enclave if they wish. During a speech in Jerusalem, he endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza, describing it as very accurate.

Updated: 16-02-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 23:47 IST
On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed that Gazans should be granted the opportunity to leave the enclave if they desire.

During a speech at an event held in Jerusalem, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of choice for Gazans, aligning with U.S. President Donald Trump's vision for the region.

Netanyahu praised Trump's proposed plan, describing it as 'right on the dot' regarding its approach to the complex situation in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

