Netanyahu Advocates for Gazan Exodus Option

On Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed that Gazans should be granted the opportunity to leave the enclave if they desire.

During a speech at an event held in Jerusalem, Netanyahu emphasized the importance of choice for Gazans, aligning with U.S. President Donald Trump's vision for the region.

Netanyahu praised Trump's proposed plan, describing it as 'right on the dot' regarding its approach to the complex situation in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)