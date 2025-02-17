Left Menu

Supreme Court Showdown Looms Over Trump's Push to Oust Whistleblower Watchdog

The Trump administration seeks Supreme Court intervention to remove Hampton Dellinger, head of the Office of Special Counsel, amid legal disputes over presidential authority to fire independent agency heads. A temporary block was placed on Dellinger's removal, questioning the separation of powers and executive authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 06:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 06:02 IST
Supreme Court Showdown Looms Over Trump's Push to Oust Whistleblower Watchdog

The Trump administration has escalated its legal efforts to remove Hampton Dellinger, head of the Office of Special Counsel, by petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court. The move marks the administration's first legal showdown at the Supreme Court regarding Trump's authority since he took office.

An appeal to lift the temporary block on Dellinger's dismissal was submitted by the Justice Department, following a federal judge's order blocking the action. The case is significant as it may set a precedent for Trump's reshaping of federal entities by removing independent agency leaders; an action interpreted by some as an assault on the separation of powers.

Dellinger, appointed under President Biden, is challenging his dismissal on grounds of legislative protections, claiming his firing violates the independence vital to his office's mission. The ongoing legal battle draws attention to potential overreach in executive actions and underscores the challenges faced by watchdog entities under political pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025