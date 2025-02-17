Supreme Court Showdown Looms Over Trump's Push to Oust Whistleblower Watchdog

The Trump administration has escalated its legal efforts to remove Hampton Dellinger, head of the Office of Special Counsel, by petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court. The move marks the administration's first legal showdown at the Supreme Court regarding Trump's authority since he took office.

An appeal to lift the temporary block on Dellinger's dismissal was submitted by the Justice Department, following a federal judge's order blocking the action. The case is significant as it may set a precedent for Trump's reshaping of federal entities by removing independent agency leaders; an action interpreted by some as an assault on the separation of powers.

Dellinger, appointed under President Biden, is challenging his dismissal on grounds of legislative protections, claiming his firing violates the independence vital to his office's mission. The ongoing legal battle draws attention to potential overreach in executive actions and underscores the challenges faced by watchdog entities under political pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)