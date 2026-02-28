Karnataka Minister Criticizes BJP for Alleged Misuse of Federal Agencies

In a bold statement, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of manipulating federal agencies for their political advantage. Kharge's allegations surfaced after a Special Court acquitted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, among others, in the controversial Delhi Excise Policy case.

During a media interaction, Kharge stated, "Over the past 12 years, agencies like the CBI, IT, and ED have been deployed as political instruments by the BJP," pointing to a lack of substantial evidence against Kejriwal and Sisodia despite earlier reprimands from the Supreme Court. The dismissal of charges has instigated considerable legal and political discourse nationwide.

A Delhi Special Court, led by Judge Jitender Singh, criticized the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) strategy, labeling the prosecution's lack of evidence as "legally infirm" and based on presumptions rather than concrete proof. The court dismissed all charges against the 23 accused, advising a departmental review of certain CBI officials, while the CBI has escalated the matter to the Delhi High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)