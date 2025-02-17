Left Menu

Leader of Workers' Party Found Guilty in Singapore

Singapore's opposition Workers' Party leader, Pritam Singh, was found guilty on Monday of lying to parliament on two counts. His sentencing was anticipated later the same day.

Updated: 17-02-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 09:30 IST
Leader of Workers' Party Found Guilty in Singapore
In a significant political development, a Singaporean court has held Workers' Party leader Pritam Singh guilty of two charges of providing false statements to parliament. The verdict was delivered on Monday, marking a pivotal moment in Singapore's political dynamics.

The case revolved around allegations that Singh misled parliament, an action that has sparked considerable debate and scrutiny within the political landscape. Authorities are preparing to announce his sentence later on the same day.

This ruling could have wide-ranging implications for the opposition party and the political discourse in Singapore. Observers are keenly watching how the situation unfolds as it might shape future governmental accountability standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

