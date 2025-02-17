Political Tensions Rise as Kizza Besigye's Health Worsens in Detention
Kizza Besigye, Ugandan opposition leader, has been hospitalized after a hunger strike and detention in Kampala's maximum security. Accused of illegal possession of weapons, Besigye's situation sparks public outrage, demanding his release. Government promises to transfer his case to civilian courts as his health declines.
- Country:
- Uganda
Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye, currently on a hunger strike, was urgently hospitalized due to deteriorating health, according to both an allied lawmaker and local broadcaster reports. The long-time critic of President Yoweri Museveni has been detained at a high-security facility in Kampala since November.
Besigye's lawyers allege he was forcefully brought back to Uganda from Kenya and charged with military offenses, including illegal weapons possession. Tight security surrounded the clinic where he was admitted, with lawmaker Francis Mwijukye confirming Besigye arrived in a wheelchair.
The government's Information Minister, Chris Baryomunsi, announced plans to move Besigye's case to civilian courts, ending his military trial. Public outrage grows, with notable figures calling for his release as visible signs of his declining health concern supporters and citizens alike.
