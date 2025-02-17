Tensions Flare in West Bengal Assembly: BJP MLAs Suspended

The West Bengal assembly witnessed significant upheaval as Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition, was suspended alongside three BJP colleagues for alleged disorderly conduct. The Speaker, Biman Banerjee, took action after the members disrupted proceedings by tearing up documents and shouting slogans on the assembly floor.

The disturbance emerged from the Speaker's rejection of an adjournment motion proposed by BJP MLA Agnimitra Pal, highlighting alleged issues during Saraswati Puja events. In response, the BJP members advanced to the assembly well, demonstrating their dissatisfaction, which culminated in a walkout.

Trinamool Congress's Nirmal Ghosh criticized the BJP's actions, asserting they breached legislative decorum. Meanwhile, Pal defended the motion's validity, citing instances of necessary police presence at religious events. The BJP MLA's protest underlined accusations of political appeasement by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)