Left Menu

Tensions Flare in West Bengal Assembly: BJP MLAs Suspended

Suvendu Adhikari and three other BJP MLAs were suspended from the West Bengal assembly's budget session due to disruptive behavior. The suspension followed a protest after a refusal to discuss a contentious adjournment motion on Saraswati Puja-related issues, leading to a BJP walkout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:07 IST
Tensions Flare in West Bengal Assembly: BJP MLAs Suspended
Suvendu Adhikari
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal assembly witnessed significant upheaval as Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition, was suspended alongside three BJP colleagues for alleged disorderly conduct. The Speaker, Biman Banerjee, took action after the members disrupted proceedings by tearing up documents and shouting slogans on the assembly floor.

The disturbance emerged from the Speaker's rejection of an adjournment motion proposed by BJP MLA Agnimitra Pal, highlighting alleged issues during Saraswati Puja events. In response, the BJP members advanced to the assembly well, demonstrating their dissatisfaction, which culminated in a walkout.

Trinamool Congress's Nirmal Ghosh criticized the BJP's actions, asserting they breached legislative decorum. Meanwhile, Pal defended the motion's validity, citing instances of necessary police presence at religious events. The BJP MLA's protest underlined accusations of political appeasement by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025