Strengthening Economic Ties: Dmitriev Meets U.S. Delegation

Kirill Dmitriev, chief of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, will meet a U.S. delegation in Saudi Arabia to discuss enhancing economic cooperation. This marks the first confirmation of Dmitriev's involvement in talks with the U.S. Key U.S. figures, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will participate.

In a move aimed at bolstering economic cooperation, Kirill Dmitriev, the chief of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, is set to meet with a U.S. delegation in Saudi Arabia. This meeting marks Dmitriev's first confirmed involvement in discussions with U.S. officials, a source in Riyadh revealed.

Known for his background as a former Goldman Sachs banker, Dmitriev will join the U.S. group, which includes key figures such as U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The talks aim to enhance strategic economic ties between Russia and the United States.

Accompanying Rubio are Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, reflecting the importance of the discussions in the realm of international relations and economic diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

