Pritam Singh's Path Remains Clear for Elections

Pritam Singh, Singapore's opposition party leader, was found guilty of lying to parliament but will not be disqualified from running in the upcoming general election due to fines falling below the disqualification threshold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:25 IST
High Court directive Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore opposition leader Pritam Singh will remain eligible for political office despite a court finding him guilty on two charges of lying to parliament.

According to local media reports, Singapore's election commission confirmed Singh's court fines do not meet the disqualification threshold.

Singh, head of the Workers' Party, received two fines of S$7,000 each, allowing him to contest in this year's general election.

