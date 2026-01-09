Supreme Court Faces Canine Chaos: Balancing Law, Order, and Stray Dogs
The Supreme Court addressed allegations of women dog feeders' harassment but refrained from delving into law and order issues. The court emphasized the need for appropriate legal action against wrongful acts and focused on the pivotal issue of managing stray dogs, highlighting the importance of civic compliance with existing directives.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:58 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court, on Friday, addressed allegations of harassment against women dog feeders but declined to engage in law and order issues, advising that criminal complaints should be filed instead.
A three-judge bench, while discussing the broader issue of stray dogs, stressed the importance of adhering to its earlier directives concerning canine management.
The court reiterated that its orders were limited to stray dog management, aiming to prevent attacks and ensure safety while highlighting civic responsibility in mitigating such risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trade Tensions: India's Firm Stance Amid US Claims
Opposition Leader Challenges Crime Rate Claims in Tripura
Congress-MNF Alliance Claims Leadership in Lai Autonomous District Council
SEBI Revamps Stock Broker Rules to Ease Technical Glitch Compliance
Trade Tensions: MEA Refutes US Secretary's Claims Over India Deal