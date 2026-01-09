Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Canine Chaos: Balancing Law, Order, and Stray Dogs

The Supreme Court addressed allegations of women dog feeders' harassment but refrained from delving into law and order issues. The court emphasized the need for appropriate legal action against wrongful acts and focused on the pivotal issue of managing stray dogs, highlighting the importance of civic compliance with existing directives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Friday, addressed allegations of harassment against women dog feeders but declined to engage in law and order issues, advising that criminal complaints should be filed instead.

A three-judge bench, while discussing the broader issue of stray dogs, stressed the importance of adhering to its earlier directives concerning canine management.

The court reiterated that its orders were limited to stray dog management, aiming to prevent attacks and ensure safety while highlighting civic responsibility in mitigating such risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

