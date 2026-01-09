Supreme Court Faces Canine Chaos: Balancing Law, Order, and Stray Dogs

The Supreme Court, on Friday, addressed allegations of harassment against women dog feeders but declined to engage in law and order issues, advising that criminal complaints should be filed instead.

A three-judge bench, while discussing the broader issue of stray dogs, stressed the importance of adhering to its earlier directives concerning canine management.

The court reiterated that its orders were limited to stray dog management, aiming to prevent attacks and ensure safety while highlighting civic responsibility in mitigating such risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)