Breaking Down Gujarat's Alternative Budget Proposal
Former Gujarat CM Suresh Mehta suggests an alternative budget to tackle rising public debt and uneven departmental fund distribution. His proposal targets financial reforms and advocates increased funding for social welfare, seeking to balance the state's economy beyond benefiting wealthy industrialists.
- Country:
- India
In a striking critique of Gujarat's current financial direction, former Chief Minister Suresh Mehta has called for an alternative budget to counter the state's rising public debt and uneven fund allocation. The veteran politician's proposal seeks to realign funding towards social welfare sectors, marking a pivot from Gujarat's perceived focus on elite industrial interests.
The proposed budget suggests reducing allocations in key areas like climate change and urban development while ramping up investments in education, health, and employment. Mehta's initiative follows consultations with experts and was submitted to CM Bhupendra Patel with a plea to influence the forthcoming budget.
Amid growing concerns over the state's fiscal discipline, Mehta cited a potential rise in public debt to Rs 5.23 lakh crore by 2026. His alternative proposal aims to curtail outsourcing and corruption while fostering a more equitable economic growth model, reflecting a call for inclusive development and financial reform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CM Dhami Empowers 609 New Appointees in Agriculture and Social Welfare
Public Debt and Economic Stagnation: The Risk to Innovation-Driven Industries
Divine Transformation: Social Welfare Initiatives Shine at Maha Kumbh
West Bengal's 2025-26 Budget Prioritizes Rural Growth and Social Welfare
Political Strategy Shaped by West Bengal's Budget Focused on Social Welfare