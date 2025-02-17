Breaking Down Gujarat's Alternative Budget Proposal

In a striking critique of Gujarat's current financial direction, former Chief Minister Suresh Mehta has called for an alternative budget to counter the state's rising public debt and uneven fund allocation. The veteran politician's proposal seeks to realign funding towards social welfare sectors, marking a pivot from Gujarat's perceived focus on elite industrial interests.

The proposed budget suggests reducing allocations in key areas like climate change and urban development while ramping up investments in education, health, and employment. Mehta's initiative follows consultations with experts and was submitted to CM Bhupendra Patel with a plea to influence the forthcoming budget.

Amid growing concerns over the state's fiscal discipline, Mehta cited a potential rise in public debt to Rs 5.23 lakh crore by 2026. His alternative proposal aims to curtail outsourcing and corruption while fostering a more equitable economic growth model, reflecting a call for inclusive development and financial reform.

