Left Menu

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Accuses Biden IRS of Targeted Tax Audit

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared an image of a tax audit notice suggesting he owes $33,558.16, accusing the previous Biden administration of targeting him. The Pentagon and IRS have not commented, and it remains uncertain when the audit notice was sent and if the amount due has been settled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 02:47 IST
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Accuses Biden IRS of Targeted Tax Audit
  • Country:
  • United States

On Monday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted a striking image of a tax audit notice, indicating an alleged tax debt of $33,558.16. Hegseth has accused the former Biden administration of selectively targeting him through the IRS, calling it a "total sham" in a social media post.

The explosive accusation has yet to be addressed by both the Pentagon and the Internal Revenue Services, as both institutions have remained silent on the matter. Details such as the timing of the notice and whether Hegseth and his wife Jennifer have settled the alleged dues are still unclear.

The developing story raises questions about the motivations behind the tax audit and whether political biases are influencing its execution. With no comments from the involved parties, the situation remains murky.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025