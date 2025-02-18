Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Accuses Biden IRS of Targeted Tax Audit
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared an image of a tax audit notice suggesting he owes $33,558.16, accusing the previous Biden administration of targeting him. The Pentagon and IRS have not commented, and it remains uncertain when the audit notice was sent and if the amount due has been settled.
On Monday, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted a striking image of a tax audit notice, indicating an alleged tax debt of $33,558.16. Hegseth has accused the former Biden administration of selectively targeting him through the IRS, calling it a "total sham" in a social media post.
The explosive accusation has yet to be addressed by both the Pentagon and the Internal Revenue Services, as both institutions have remained silent on the matter. Details such as the timing of the notice and whether Hegseth and his wife Jennifer have settled the alleged dues are still unclear.
The developing story raises questions about the motivations behind the tax audit and whether political biases are influencing its execution. With no comments from the involved parties, the situation remains murky.
