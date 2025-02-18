Allegations and Chaos: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Sparks Political Fire

In a striking accusation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has raised alarm over the recent stampede incidents at New Delhi Railway Station, asserting that the government is concealing critical details. Raut, speaking to ANI, questioned the whereabouts of 6,000 missing people following the tragedy.

The calamitous event occurred on February 15, when thousands of Maha Kumbh devotees converged at New Delhi Railway Station, sparking a massive crowd surge. The chaos resulted in the tragic loss of 18 lives. In response, Indian Railways announced compensations for affected families, offering Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased.

As political disagreements simmer, Raut criticized Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction for their alleged betrayals, suggesting that religious rituals, like attending Maha Kumbh, won't absolve their perceived wrongdoings. This tragedy, alongside the earlier incident during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, has intensified the blame game among political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)