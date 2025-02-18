Left Menu

Allegations and Chaos: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Sparks Political Fire

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut accuses the government of hiding truths about the deadly New Delhi Railway Station stampede. The tragedy claimed 18 lives, amid dense crowds of devotees heading to Maha Kumbh. Compensation has been announced, while political tensions rise over Maharashtra's leaders visiting the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:43 IST
Allegations and Chaos: New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Sparks Political Fire
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking accusation, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has raised alarm over the recent stampede incidents at New Delhi Railway Station, asserting that the government is concealing critical details. Raut, speaking to ANI, questioned the whereabouts of 6,000 missing people following the tragedy.

The calamitous event occurred on February 15, when thousands of Maha Kumbh devotees converged at New Delhi Railway Station, sparking a massive crowd surge. The chaos resulted in the tragic loss of 18 lives. In response, Indian Railways announced compensations for affected families, offering Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased.

As political disagreements simmer, Raut criticized Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction for their alleged betrayals, suggesting that religious rituals, like attending Maha Kumbh, won't absolve their perceived wrongdoings. This tragedy, alongside the earlier incident during Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, has intensified the blame game among political figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025