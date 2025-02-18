Trump's Bold Diplomacy: Bridging U.S.-Russia Tensions Over Ukraine

In a move that underscores shifting diplomatic dynamics, U.S. President Donald Trump is being hailed as a potential problem solver ahead of significant U.S.-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia. These discussions are anticipated to address Moscow's ongoing conflict in Ukraine and could set the stage for a future summit between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, expressed optimism over Trump's capability in swiftly tackling major challenges. Meanwhile, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is prepared to meet U.S. officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to discuss resolving the Ukraine war and revitalizing Russia-U.S. relations.

Amid these developments, European leaders have responded with urgency, emphasizing the need for defense investments and security guarantees for Ukraine. The meeting marks a departure from former President Biden's stance and signals a recalibration of Washington's diplomatic strategy concerning Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)