Political Sparring: BJP Counters AAP's Criticism in Delhi Power Debate

In a heated political exchange, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal rebuffed criticisms from AAP leader Atishi regarding the BJP's governance in Delhi. Khandelwal expressed confidence that a loyal BJP member would soon become Chief Minister, stressing that opposition parties should focus on their internal challenges.

Atishi, a former Delhi Chief Minister, had earlier taken aim at the BJP for what she perceives as a lack of clarity and direction in their leadership within the capital. She questioned the BJP's responsibility in governance, citing inconsistent accountability on issues such as power cuts and oversight at the Yamuna.

The AAP leader further criticized the BJP's failure to appoint a Chief Minister, despite having 48 legislators. She accused them of lacking a vision for Delhi and highlighted alleged corruption within the BJP's long-standing control of the Delhi Municipal Corporation. The political tensions between the two parties continue to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)