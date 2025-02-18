Left Menu

Riyadh Talks: A Fresh Attempt at US-Russia Peace Dialogue

U.S. and Russian officials are meeting in Riyadh for critical talks on ending Moscow's war in Ukraine and restoring bilateral relations. This meeting could lead to a Trump-Putin summit, as economic, political, and security issues are on the agenda. European nations prepare to enhance security for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 12:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. and Russian delegates are convening in Riyadh to negotiate a potential end to Moscow's war in Ukraine, marking a pivotal discourse between the historic adversaries. The discussions aim to lay groundwork for renewed U.S.-Russia relations and a possible summit between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's sovereign wealth fund head, Kirill Dmitriev, expressed optimism about Trump's capacity as a problem solver, acknowledging the significant economic repercussions for U.S. businesses exiting Russia. Economic dialogues may feature prominent in the talks, potentially joined by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

As Europe continues to scramble to consolidate their strategy on Ukraine, the Riyadh talks also harbors implications for U.S.-European cooperation. European leaders stress the necessity of a synergized transatlantic response, emphasizing defense investments and strategies for safeguarding Ukraine's future amid uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

