Riyadh Talks: A Fresh Attempt at US-Russia Peace Dialogue

U.S. and Russian delegates are convening in Riyadh to negotiate a potential end to Moscow's war in Ukraine, marking a pivotal discourse between the historic adversaries. The discussions aim to lay groundwork for renewed U.S.-Russia relations and a possible summit between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia's sovereign wealth fund head, Kirill Dmitriev, expressed optimism about Trump's capacity as a problem solver, acknowledging the significant economic repercussions for U.S. businesses exiting Russia. Economic dialogues may feature prominent in the talks, potentially joined by Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

As Europe continues to scramble to consolidate their strategy on Ukraine, the Riyadh talks also harbors implications for U.S.-European cooperation. European leaders stress the necessity of a synergized transatlantic response, emphasizing defense investments and strategies for safeguarding Ukraine's future amid uncertainties.

