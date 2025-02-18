Left Menu

Indian Youth Congress Demands Resignation After Tragic Stampede

The Indian Youth Congress protested demanding Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation. This followed a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, resulting in 18 deaths and 15 injuries, as a crowd rushed to board trains to Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:16 IST
Indian Youth Congress Demands Resignation After Tragic Stampede
Minister for Electronics and Information Technology and Communications Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest on Tuesday, calling for the resignation of Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This action followed a tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station, resulting in the deaths of 18 passengers.

Held at the IYC office on Raisina Road, the demonstration saw protesters carrying placards and voicing demands for the minister's resignation.

The stampede occurred on Saturday evening when a massive crowd surged to board trains to Prayagraj, leaving 18 dead and 15 injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025