Indian Youth Congress Demands Resignation After Tragic Stampede

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) staged a protest on Tuesday, calling for the resignation of Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. This action followed a tragic stampede at New Delhi railway station, resulting in the deaths of 18 passengers.

Held at the IYC office on Raisina Road, the demonstration saw protesters carrying placards and voicing demands for the minister's resignation.

The stampede occurred on Saturday evening when a massive crowd surged to board trains to Prayagraj, leaving 18 dead and 15 injured.

