Annamalai Rebukes INDIA Bloc Over Hindi Imposition Protests
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai criticized the INDIA bloc parties for misleading students regarding the alleged imposition of Hindi. He claims that no such imposition exists and that the protests against the central government are unwarranted. Annamalai also announced a push for a three-language policy in the state.
In a sharp critique, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has condemned the INDIA bloc parties for leading protests against the central government, alleging unfounded concerns over 'Hindi imposition' in the state.
Annamalai dismissed claims that Hindi was being imposed by the Union government or Prime Minister Modi and accused the INDIA bloc of confusing students in the process.
Annamalai further announced the BJP's intent to contest the 2026 assembly elections with a focus on a three-language policy. He also plans to start a three-month signature campaign to collect feedback on language education from the public.
