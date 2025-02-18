Left Menu

Annamalai Rebukes INDIA Bloc Over Hindi Imposition Protests

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai criticized the INDIA bloc parties for misleading students regarding the alleged imposition of Hindi. He claims that no such imposition exists and that the protests against the central government are unwarranted. Annamalai also announced a push for a three-language policy in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 18:43 IST
Annamalai Rebukes INDIA Bloc Over Hindi Imposition Protests
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has condemned the INDIA bloc parties for leading protests against the central government, alleging unfounded concerns over 'Hindi imposition' in the state.

Annamalai dismissed claims that Hindi was being imposed by the Union government or Prime Minister Modi and accused the INDIA bloc of confusing students in the process.

Annamalai further announced the BJP's intent to contest the 2026 assembly elections with a focus on a three-language policy. He also plans to start a three-month signature campaign to collect feedback on language education from the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025