U.S. Affirms Troop Commitment in Eastern Europe: Poland's Assurance

Poland's president reassured that U.S. will not reduce troops in Eastern Europe after meetings with U.S. officials. President Andrzej Duda emphasized continued American security presence, addressing concerns over future U.S. military involvement. U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth underscored ongoing commitments amid regional security uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:21 IST
Poland's president announced that the U.S. has no plans to decrease its troop presence in Eastern Europe, following discussions with Donald Trump's Ukraine envoy, Keith Kellogg. This reassurance comes amid uncertainties about America's security commitments in Europe.

Over the past week, there have been concerns about Washington's longstanding role in European security. U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that NATO allies should not assume indefinite American military involvement. However, officials emphasized that current security contributions remain secure.

President Andrzej Duda reassured citizens, emphasizing the U.S.'s ongoing commitment to maintaining its military presence. After visiting Poland, Kellogg is scheduled to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Ukraine, to further discuss security matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

