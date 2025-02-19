Trump's Executive Order to Expand IVF Access Sparks National Debate

In a significant policy move, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at expanding access to in vitro fertilization (IVF) and reducing its costs. This directive tasks Trump's domestic policy chief with creating a list of policy recommendations within 90 days to ensure reliable access to IVF, although it does not specify how these costs will be covered.

Currently, many states do not require insurance coverage for IVF treatments, which can be exceptionally costly even with coverage. Trump's order emphasizes the administration's commitment to removing regulatory barriers to make the procedure more affordable, a stance underscored by the fact that over 85,000 infants were born through IVF in 2021 alone.

The order comes amidst a backdrop of legal challenges and declining fertility rates, as the U.S. fertility rate fell by 3% in 2023. The issue has also become contentious in the 2024 presidential election, following a ruling by the conservative Alabama Supreme Court that classified embryos as children. This has raised concerns about the legal handling of embryos, further complicating the discourse surrounding IVF.

(With inputs from agencies.)