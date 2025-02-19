Left Menu

DMK Stages Major Protest in Chennai: Opposes Language and Education Policies

The DMK led a significant protest in Chennai against the BJP's education policies, focusing on Hindi imposition and fund allocation. Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin and various party leaders participated, demanding the central government respect Tamil Nadu's language rights and immediately release educational funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:54 IST
DMK Stages Major Protest in Chennai: Opposes Language and Education Policies
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) organized a large-scale protest in Chennai, denouncing the BJP-led union government's New Education Policy and the perceived imposition of Hindi through the Trilingual Language System. The event saw participation from Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and leaders from several DMK Alliance parties.

A significant turnout included alliance party leaders and cadres demanding the release of funds to Tamil Nadu, opposing the trilingual policy. Notable ministers and DMK representatives also joined the rally, underscoring the state's stand against the central government's language and education strategies.

Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized Tamil Nadu's self-respect and historical opposition to Hindi imposition. He demanded immediate fund allocation for Tamil Nadu's education sector and criticized the central government for prioritizing states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in the union budget. Udhayanidhi urged the AIADMK to join forces against these policies and called for widespread unity to protect Tamil linguistic and educational interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025