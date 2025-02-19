DMK Stages Major Protest in Chennai: Opposes Language and Education Policies

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) organized a large-scale protest in Chennai, denouncing the BJP-led union government's New Education Policy and the perceived imposition of Hindi through the Trilingual Language System. The event saw participation from Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and leaders from several DMK Alliance parties.

A significant turnout included alliance party leaders and cadres demanding the release of funds to Tamil Nadu, opposing the trilingual policy. Notable ministers and DMK representatives also joined the rally, underscoring the state's stand against the central government's language and education strategies.

Udhayanidhi Stalin emphasized Tamil Nadu's self-respect and historical opposition to Hindi imposition. He demanded immediate fund allocation for Tamil Nadu's education sector and criticized the central government for prioritizing states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in the union budget. Udhayanidhi urged the AIADMK to join forces against these policies and called for widespread unity to protect Tamil linguistic and educational interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)