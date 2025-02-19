Rise in Racism Shadows Magdeburg's Community Amid Election

Haben Gebregergish, an Eritrean immigrant, experienced a surge in racism after moving to Magdeburg, Germany, marked by an attack involving a beer bottle. This incident prefaced a broader rise in anti-immigrant sentiment following a deadly Christmas market attack by a Saudi doctor in Magdeburg.

The attack, which left six dead and numerous injured, exacerbated racial tensions and influenced political discourse as Germany approaches an early election. In response, right-wing demonstrations have surged, targeting migrants amid heightened anti-immigration rhetoric.

As political leaders grapple with these challenges, Magdeburg's migrants express a desire for elected officials to directly address their safety and integration concerns. The outcome of the upcoming election, where the Alternative for Germany party is gaining support, remains pivotal for the city's socio-political fabric.

