UAE Opposes U.S. Plan to Resettle Palestinians

In a significant diplomatic gesture, the United Arab Emirates has announced its rejection of a U.S. proposal to relocate Palestinians from their homeland in Gaza to Jordan and Egypt. This stance, reported by the state news agency WAM, underscores the UAE's commitment to a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

During a recent meeting in Abu Dhabi, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed his concerns to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He emphasized the importance of connecting Gaza's reconstruction efforts to achieving comprehensive and lasting peace in the region.

The UAE, having normalized relations with Israel, plays a pivotal role in regional diplomacy and rebuilding efforts. Ahead of an Arab League summit, leaders from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, and Qatar are set to deliberate over Arab-led initiatives as alternatives to the contested U.S. plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)