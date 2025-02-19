Karnataka's Guarantee Schemes Under Fire: Delays and Political Criticism

Karnataka's Energy Minister, K J George, finds himself at the center of a political storm following his remarks about delays in payments from state-run guarantee schemes Anna Bhagya and Gruha Lakshmi. He emphasized that these funds are "not like a monthly salary," triggering backlash from opposition BJP leaders.

Complaints have surfaced regarding delays in the Anna Bhagya scheme, which provides cash in place of additional rice for BPL households, and the Gruha Lakshmi scheme, offering financial assistance to women heads of families. Minister George acknowledged that while funds are transferred monthly, occasional delays occur, which will be rectified promptly.

BJP leaders seized on this, with opposition leader R Ashoka accusing the government of disrespecting voters, asserting that the guarantee schemes were introduced for electoral gains. The political uproar underscores deeper tensions around the administration of social welfare programs in Karnataka.

(With inputs from agencies.)