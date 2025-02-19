Zelenskiy Defends Ukraine Amid Trump Disinformation Claims
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed a false claim by Donald Trump about his popularity being at 4%. He criticized Trump for being trapped in a 'disinformation bubble' propagated by Moscow. Zelenskiy also refused a resource deal proposed by Trump's administration, emphasizing his commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, addressing recent comments made by former U.S. President Donald Trump, described Trump's assertion of his low popularity as a product of a 'disinformation bubble'. Zelenskiy cited a Kyiv pollster rating his trust at 57%, dismissing Trump's 4% claim as Moscow-originated misinformation.
In remarks following Trump's accusations that he initiated the ongoing conflict with Russia, Zelenskiy highlighted the misinformation cycle influencing the former U.S. leader, who accused him of provoking the war. The contention arises amidst concerns over a potential Trump-Putin deal that could undermine Ukrainian security interests.
Furthermore, Zelenskiy disclosed that he rejected a deal offered by Trump's Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, involving Ukrainian natural resources. Zelenskiy emphasized that safeguarding Ukraine's interests and sovereignty remains his priority, stating, "I defend Ukraine, I can't sell our country."
