Rajasthan's Controversial Budget: Progress or Illusion?

The Rajasthan state Budget, presented by Deputy CM Diya Kumari, is being praised by the ruling BJP for its inclusive growth promises but criticized by the opposition Congress as an 'illusion of figures.' The Budget aims for a USD 350 billion economy by 2030 but faces skepticism over unfulfilled promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP has applauded the state Budget unveiled by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari, describing it as a blueprint for inclusive growth in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized its alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the Sankalp Patra's promises, promoting the state's path to a USD 350 billion economy by 2030.

BJP state president Madan Rathore and Education Minister Madan Dilawar affirmed that the Budget is poised to boost Rajasthan's economy and foster innovation in education. However, Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khinvsar maintained it caters to all sectors and classes, fueling hopes of comprehensive development.

In contrast, Congress leaders like Govind Singh Dotasra and Ashok Gehlot slammed the Budget, accusing it of misleading figures and neglecting social security. Gehlot and Sachin Pilot criticized the unmet promises, such as disparities in PM Kisan Samman Nidhi payouts and inconsistencies in job announcements. Concerns over petrol prices also arose as former promises seemingly falter.

