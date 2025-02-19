Tharoor's Controversial Article Sparks Political Dialogue in Kerala

Amid political stir in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor emphasized the importance of dialogue after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Congress MP's article supporting the state's investment-friendly stance fueled controversy, but Tharoor stood firm, advocating for discussions on broader issues beyond internal politics.

The Kerala Congress and other opposition leaders expressed strong disapproval of Tharoor's praise for the Left Front government. Yet, Tharoor dismissed criticism, citing reports on global startups and ease of doing business as the basis for his article, encouraging open discussions.

Speaking to media after his New Delhi visit, Tharoor declined to reveal specifics of his conversation with Gandhi, yet reiterated that meaningful political discussions should prioritize people's future over party alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)