Left Menu

Tharoor's Controversial Article Sparks Political Dialogue in Kerala

Shashi Tharoor's article praising the Left Front government in Kerala for its investment-friendly policies has sparked a political controversy. In a conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Tharoor addressed key issues while emphasizing the need for political dialogue beyond party politics in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-02-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 20:11 IST
Tharoor's Controversial Article Sparks Political Dialogue in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid political stir in Kerala, Shashi Tharoor emphasized the importance of dialogue after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Congress MP's article supporting the state's investment-friendly stance fueled controversy, but Tharoor stood firm, advocating for discussions on broader issues beyond internal politics.

The Kerala Congress and other opposition leaders expressed strong disapproval of Tharoor's praise for the Left Front government. Yet, Tharoor dismissed criticism, citing reports on global startups and ease of doing business as the basis for his article, encouraging open discussions.

Speaking to media after his New Delhi visit, Tharoor declined to reveal specifics of his conversation with Gandhi, yet reiterated that meaningful political discussions should prioritize people's future over party alignment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025