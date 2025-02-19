Left Menu

Rekha Gupta: New Era for Delhi Begins

Rekha Gupta has been declared as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, marking the BJP's return to power in the city after over 26 years. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, she's anticipated to transform Delhi into a developed capital of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:32 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh applauded Rekha Gupta on her appointment as the new Chief Minister of Delhi and expressed confidence in her leadership. Under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh anticipates that Delhi will burgeon as the developed capital of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Rekha Gupta, who serves as an MLA from Shalimar Bagh, was elected as the Leader of the House during the BJP's legislature party meeting. The decision reinstates the BJP's control over Delhi, ending the decade-long governance of the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal.

Gupta's imminent oath-taking ceremony, alongside her Cabinet ministers, will occur at Ramlila Maidan. She will be the fourth woman to hold this prestigious post in Delhi, following historic figures like Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

