Uttarakhand's Prepaid Electricity Meter Controversy Heats Up

The Congress party in Uttarakhand vehemently criticized the BJP government over the implementation of smart prepaid electricity meters in the state, alleging an undue advantage to business entities like the Adani Group. In response, the opposition demanded withdrawal of the scheme, citing concerns over unfair consumer practices and potential harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:18 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Congress party in Uttarakhand launched a fierce attack against the BJP government during the state Assembly's Budget Session on Wednesday. Their primary grievance was the installation of smart prepaid electricity meters, which they argue unfairly benefits business houses such as the Adani Group.

Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya accused the central government of coercing the state into implementing the scheme. He flagged concerns about consumers potentially losing electricity due to network failures and inability to recharge their meters, labeling the scheme as anti-people and demanding its withdrawal.

Despite assurances from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prem Chand Agarwal about the stability and non-burdensome nature of the initiative, the opposition denounced the scheme as oppressive, leading to a walkout from the Assembly. The controversy continues to stir political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

