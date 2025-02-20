Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Legal Battles: Allegations of a Coup Attempt Unfold

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is facing allegations of orchestrating a coup to retain his office post-election defeat. Prosecutor-General charged him with formulating schemes that included plans to harm political rivals. Bolsonaro dismisses the charges as politically motivated, highlighting a familiar pattern of authoritarianism.

Updated: 20-02-2025 00:53 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 00:53 IST
Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's ex-President Jair Bolsonaro is under scrutiny, accused of masterminding a coup to cling to power despite losing the 2022 elections. Charges laid by Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet allege sophisticated plots, including plans to harm political adversaries like President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Bolsonaro rebuffed these allegations, describing them as tactics of an authoritarian regime aimed at stifling political opposition. He argues that similar methods are deployed in Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua to fabricate internal threats. Bolsonaro's stance aligns with his narrative of political persecution often seen in authoritarian regimes.

These charges, grounded on a comprehensive Federal Police investigation, involve intricate schemes to undermine Brazil's electoral system, exert military pressure, and incite civil unrest. Despite Bolsonaro's denials, the legal proceedings signify a crucial step towards accountability, as remarked by Brazil's Ministry of Defence, underscoring the delicate balance between personal conduct and institutional responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

