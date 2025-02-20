Left Menu

G20 Discord: A Fractured Global Tapestry

Foreign ministers from G20 economies met in South Africa amidst tensions over Ukraine, trade disputes, and the absence of U.S. diplomats due to political conflicts. South Africa, hosting the first G20 on the continent, aims to raise issues like inequality and climate change. China's influence grows as U.S. guidance wanes.

Foreign ministers from the world's top economies converged in South Africa for a G20 meeting marred by disputes over the Ukraine war and trade, as well as the conspicuous absence of U.S. diplomats. The tensions reflect deepening geopolitical rifts post-Ukraine invasion and after President Trump's sweeping policy changes.

Hosting this significant meeting, South Africa seized the moment to amplify the concerns of poorer nations on global inequality and climate inaction. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized the responsibility of wealthier countries to support those impacted by climate change and called for debt sustainability for low-income countries.

While the U.S. opted out, citing disagreement over the agenda, China's strategic attempts to bolster its influence, especially among Global South nations, became evident. Amidst this shifting landscape, China's relationship with the EU also emerged as a focal point for international diplomacy.

