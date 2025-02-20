Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Dividing Nation and Favoring Capitalists

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday criticized the BJP-led Union government for sidestepping genuine concerns and supporting capitalists. He emphasized that India, deeply rooted in love, cannot thrive amidst hatred. The Congress leader urged citizens to reject divisive agendas.

Gandhi embarked on a two-day visit to Rae Bareli, engaging with party workers and unveiling a statue of 1857 hero, Rana Beni Madhav Singh. He questioned media practices, alleging they ally with corporate magnates like Modi, Adani, and Ambani rather than addressing public issues like inflation and farmers' struggles.

Gandhi highlighted the role of past leaders in shaping India's Constitution, insisting that political parties and media must safeguard it. He accused the government of selling national assets and vowed to continue fighting despite media challenges. Citing the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi reaffirmed India's identity as a harmonious and loving nation.

