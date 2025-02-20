Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Dividing Nation and Favoring Capitalists

Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP government of promoting capitalists and neglecting real issues, asserting India remains a country of love. He criticized media for prioritizing elites over public concerns. Gandhi stressed the importance of preserving the Constitution, reflecting on historical independence figures and the Bharat Jodo Yatra's message of unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raebareli | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:09 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Dividing Nation and Favoring Capitalists
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday criticized the BJP-led Union government for sidestepping genuine concerns and supporting capitalists. He emphasized that India, deeply rooted in love, cannot thrive amidst hatred. The Congress leader urged citizens to reject divisive agendas.

Gandhi embarked on a two-day visit to Rae Bareli, engaging with party workers and unveiling a statue of 1857 hero, Rana Beni Madhav Singh. He questioned media practices, alleging they ally with corporate magnates like Modi, Adani, and Ambani rather than addressing public issues like inflation and farmers' struggles.

Gandhi highlighted the role of past leaders in shaping India's Constitution, insisting that political parties and media must safeguard it. He accused the government of selling national assets and vowed to continue fighting despite media challenges. Citing the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi reaffirmed India's identity as a harmonious and loving nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025