Sweeping Layoffs Hit IRS Amid Tax Season Turmoil

In a surprising move, approximately 6,000 U.S. Internal Revenue Service (IRS) employees are facing layoffs amidst the current tax-filing season, as part of President Donald Trump's extensive downsizing campaign. The initiative, spearheaded by influential tech billionaire Elon Musk, targets federal employees, including recent hires by the agency under President Joe Biden's administration.

Labor unions have sought legal action to halt these mass firings, but a federal judge in Washington has allowed them to proceed for now. Among the affected workers are revenue agents, customer-service personnel, and IT specialists nationwide. The IRS, which currently employs around 100,000 individuals, had seen a workforce expansion under Biden to enhance enforcement on high-income taxpayers.

The layoffs have sparked concerns, with IRS director of talent acquisition Christy Armstrong becoming emotional when informing staff of the decision. The agency's Kansas City office saw workers waiting anxiously for dismissal notifications via email. These layoffs focus on probationary workers with lesser protections, as part of the broader federal workforce downsizing.

