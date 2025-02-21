Left Menu

IRS Workforce Faces Sweeping Downsizing Amidst Political Turmoil

Elon Musk and Trump administration embark on a controversial plan to downsize federal agencies, including the IRS, affecting around 6,700 jobs during tax season. While unions contest the layoffs, political debates rage over the impact on government efficiency and taxpayer services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2025 07:46 IST | Created: 21-02-2025 07:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service is set to dismiss about 6,700 employees, a move that affects about 6% of its workforce, according to internal sources. This initiative forms part of a broader reduction in federal jobs orchestrated by President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk amid ongoing political controversies.

The cuts coincide with crucial tax filing duties, as the IRS prepares to handle over 140 million returns ahead of the April deadline. The move has faced sharp opposition from labor unions, which have already filed lawsuits. However, a federal judge ruled that the layoffs could proceed.

The impact of this strategy resonates beyond the IRS, as affected employees across several agencies struggle amid continued job insecurity. While some Republicans applaud the effort as a necessary reduction of government bloat, Democrats criticize the measure as an overreach with detrimental effects on essential services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

