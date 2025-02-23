Left Menu

Chainsaws and Politics: Milei and Trump's Shared Vision

Argentina's President Javier Milei urged U.S. conservatives at CPAC to back government downsizing, drawing parallels with Trump and Musk's methods. Arguing for minimized state power, Milei's onstage chainsaw stunt emphasized his agenda. Milei, Trump, and Musk share views on fiscal austerity and state reduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oxonhill | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 18:56 IST
Javier Milei

Argentina's President Javier Milei delivered a fervent speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, aligning his political strategies with those of former U.S. President Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Milei used his appearance to champion reduced government size, echoing sentiments from a key libertarian intellectual and publicly backing Trump's plans to dismantle agencies like the US Agency for International Development.

The symbolic chainsaw, wielded by Musk, epitomized Milei's radical approach to governance. His controversial austerity measures, which included significant public sector cuts, aim to address fiscal disorders. This movement underscores a broader conservative ambition to rethink and reshape state power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

