Zelenskiy Denies $500 Billion U.S. Debt Claim

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has categorically denied that Ukraine is in debt to the U.S. to the tune of $500 billion, a figure reportedly cited by former President Donald Trump.

Speaking on Sunday, Zelenskiy insisted that the financial support Kyiv has received during wartime should be treated as grants, not loans.

The statement underscores ongoing financial and diplomatic tensions as Ukraine continues to navigate its complicated relationship with Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)