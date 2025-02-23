Left Menu

Zelenskiy Denies $500 Billion U.S. Debt Claim

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy firmly rejected claims that Ukraine owes the United States $500 billion for wartime assistance. Zelenskiy emphasized that the support provided by the U.S. should be considered as grants rather than loans. The figure was notably referenced by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has categorically denied that Ukraine is in debt to the U.S. to the tune of $500 billion, a figure reportedly cited by former President Donald Trump.

Speaking on Sunday, Zelenskiy insisted that the financial support Kyiv has received during wartime should be treated as grants, not loans.

The statement underscores ongoing financial and diplomatic tensions as Ukraine continues to navigate its complicated relationship with Washington.

