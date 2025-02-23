US-Ukraine Mineral Deal: A Step Toward Resolution?

The United States is poised to solidify its access to Ukraine's crucial mineral resources, with officials expecting a deal to be signed within the week. Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism following President Zelenskiy's renewed commitment.

Despite earlier resistance over the U.S. demand for $500 billion in mineral wealth, Ukraine's president now seems set on finalizing the agreement after acknowledging the substantial support from Washington.

In parallel, President Trump continues his efforts to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, engaging in dialogues with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy. His statements about the conflict have sparked debate, further complicating international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)