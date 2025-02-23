Left Menu

US-Ukraine Mineral Deal: A Step Toward Resolution?

The United States expects to sign an agreement with Ukraine for access to critical mineral deposits. After initial hesitation, President Zelenskiy appears cooperative. Meanwhile, President Trump is pushing for a resolution to the Ukraine conflict, holding talks with both Russian and Ukrainian leaders amid controversies over his statements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:26 IST
US-Ukraine Mineral Deal: A Step Toward Resolution?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States is poised to solidify its access to Ukraine's crucial mineral resources, with officials expecting a deal to be signed within the week. Special envoy Steve Witkoff and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed optimism following President Zelenskiy's renewed commitment.

Despite earlier resistance over the U.S. demand for $500 billion in mineral wealth, Ukraine's president now seems set on finalizing the agreement after acknowledging the substantial support from Washington.

In parallel, President Trump continues his efforts to end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, engaging in dialogues with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskiy. His statements about the conflict have sparked debate, further complicating international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025