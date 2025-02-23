Left Menu

Young Berlin Voter Envisions Future with Greens' Support

Gesa Schonwolff, an 18-year-old first-time voter, engaged in Germany's democracy at a Berlin polling station. Concerned about global authoritarianism, she supports the Greens, prioritizing climate action over migration issues. Her experience underscores the generational desire for political change amidst rising extremism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:03 IST
Gesa Schonwolff, 18, stepped into her role as a full participant in Germany's democracy by voting for the first time while volunteering at a Berlin polling station. Her concerns about global threats, from climate change to extremism, shaped her decision to support the Greens, advocating for climate and social justice.

Schonwolff expressed anxiety about the rising tide of authoritarian voices worldwide, including the position of Russia's President Putin and the far-right AfD party in Germany. She hopes for a government that will counteract such influences, prioritizing climate policies and strong support for Ukraine.

Despite worries over migration overshadowing other crucial issues, Schonwolff is motivated by the potential impact of her vote against a political shift to the right. She values her ability to contribute, hoping for a political landscape that addresses climate protection, education, and social justice with urgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

