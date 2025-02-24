Left Menu

Merz's Moment: CDU Wins German Election

Germany's opposition conservatives, led by Friedrich Merz, won the national election, setting Merz on course to become the next chancellor. The far-right Alternative for Germany achieved its best result ever. Key political figures reacted sharply to the results, and coalition talks began promptly.

In a significant political shift, Germany's opposition conservatives under the leadership of Friedrich Merz secured a victory in the national elections, projections confirmed on Sunday.

This win positions Merz to potentially become the nation's next chancellor, while the far-right Alternative for Germany celebrated its strongest performance to date.

Reactions from political leaders varied, with some acknowledging defeats and others focusing on coalition negotiations, emphasizing the urgency of forming a stable government swiftly.

