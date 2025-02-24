Merz's Moment: CDU Wins German Election

In a significant political shift, Germany's opposition conservatives under the leadership of Friedrich Merz secured a victory in the national elections, projections confirmed on Sunday.

This win positions Merz to potentially become the nation's next chancellor, while the far-right Alternative for Germany celebrated its strongest performance to date.

Reactions from political leaders varied, with some acknowledging defeats and others focusing on coalition negotiations, emphasizing the urgency of forming a stable government swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)