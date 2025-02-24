Left Menu

Uttarakhand Minister Faces Backlash Over Controversial Remarks

Uttarakhand's Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Prem Chand Aggarwal, was summoned by the state BJP for using inappropriate language. He clarified his position and apologized for remarks that upset Congress legislators. The BJP emphasized the need for unity in the state and careful choice of words by leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 24-02-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 00:22 IST
Prem Chand Aggarwal
Prem Chand Aggarwal, Uttarakhand's Parliamentary Affairs Minister, faced scrutiny from the state BJP for his controversial remarks. Summoned to the party headquarters, Aggarwal was instructed to maintain restraint and use appropriate language in public.

During the meeting with state BJP president Mahendra Bhatt and general secretary Ajay Kumar, Aggarwal clarified his stance on comments that sparked controversy. Despite his apology for any offense caused, the party stressed the importance of leaders fostering unity and careful communication.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized that Uttarakhand is inclusive of all regions and people, urging collaboration for the state's progress. Aggarwal's previous comments about Congress MLA Madan Singh Bisht, which led to an assembly dispute, were attributed to misunderstanding. Aggarwal expressed regret and committed to more considerate language in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

