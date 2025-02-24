Left Menu

Crisis in Ukraine: The Battle for Allies Amid War

Ukraine faces its fourth year of war with Russia as doubts about U.S. support arise. Former President Trump criticizes Zelenskiy, while U.S. talks with Russia bypass Kyiv. European leaders weigh in, and Ukraine seeks to preserve ties with both the U.S. and Europe amid continuing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 03:33 IST
Crisis in Ukraine: The Battle for Allies Amid War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine marks a grim milestone as the conflict with Russia enters its fourth year, amid rising doubts about the steadfastness of its ally, the United States. The endurance of Ukrainian forces is tested as they contend with Russia's relentless assaults, while international diplomatic dynamics shift rapidly.

Recent remarks from former U.S. President Donald Trump label Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as an unpopular 'dictator,' demanding a swift peace deal. Meanwhile, the U.S. engages in direct talks with Russia, notably excluding Kyiv and European nations, signaling a potential policy pivot that adds tension to the geopolitical landscape.

In a bid to secure backing, Zelenskiy intensifies outreach, contacting European leaders and advocating for a pragmatic approach from Washington. With no U.S. troops forthcoming, Europe's role grows heavier as Ukrainian military resources are stretched thin, compounded by psychological weariness among soldiers and civilians alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025