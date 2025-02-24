Ukraine marks a grim milestone as the conflict with Russia enters its fourth year, amid rising doubts about the steadfastness of its ally, the United States. The endurance of Ukrainian forces is tested as they contend with Russia's relentless assaults, while international diplomatic dynamics shift rapidly.

Recent remarks from former U.S. President Donald Trump label Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as an unpopular 'dictator,' demanding a swift peace deal. Meanwhile, the U.S. engages in direct talks with Russia, notably excluding Kyiv and European nations, signaling a potential policy pivot that adds tension to the geopolitical landscape.

In a bid to secure backing, Zelenskiy intensifies outreach, contacting European leaders and advocating for a pragmatic approach from Washington. With no U.S. troops forthcoming, Europe's role grows heavier as Ukrainian military resources are stretched thin, compounded by psychological weariness among soldiers and civilians alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)